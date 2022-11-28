A survivor of sexual assault in Parliament House is calling for the Australian parliament to put its "money where its mouth is" in supporting and compensating victims in Commonwealth parliamentary workplaces.
In an anonymous opinion piece for The Canberra Times the former political staffer uses Wednesday's anniversary of the release of the groundbreaking Set the Standard report by Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins to call for a redress scheme and greater representation for victim-survivors.
The former staffer said she was sexually assaulted and sexually harassed by a parliamentarian's chief of staff in the early 2000s, but she did not report the incidents at the time because she feared the consequences would be "worse for me than him".
But with the #MeToo reckoning of Australian politics, this last year has been for her "one of the hardest of my life".
"My mental and physical health, my career, and my family have all been negatively affected," she writes.
"Meanwhile, the life of the man involved has not been affected at all."
The Jenkins Review and the Set the Standard report - a response to numerous high profile political cases of bullying and sexual misconduct - found appalling, disturbing and humiliating accounts of widespread bullying and harassment, as well as allegations of assault.
READ MORE
It found one in three people currently working in Parliament have experienced some kind of sexual harassment and a further third have experienced bullying.
The former staffer regards the review process, the resulting Set the Standard report, and the Parliament's response to the Jenkins review as having "aimed to respond in a humanising way, and have generally succeeded in doing so".
"And it's not every day that you get an apology from a prime minister," she writes.
Work is progressing on the promise from all parties to implement the report's 28 recommendations in full, but the former staffer writes that more needs to be regarding consultation and compensation.
She points to employees or former employees missing from the membership of the parliamentary leadership taskforce charged with implementing the Jenkins recommendations.
"This needs to change," she writes.
The former political staffer calls for a standing staff consultation body at Parliament House and to set up a redress scheme, as she explains some assault and bullying victims have been able to access compensation and others have not.
"The Australian Parliament is now aiming to set the standard for other workplaces in responding to misconduct," she writes.
"It could demonstrate that commitment by putting its money where its mouth is and setting up a redress scheme for people who have been traumatised by their experiences in parliamentary workplaces."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.