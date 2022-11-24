The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Impressive innings against Prime Minister's XI has Teganarine Chanderpaul on path to following father Shivnarine's footsteps

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated November 24 2022 - 7:38pm, first published 6:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tagenarine Chanderpaul produced an impressive innings at Manuka Oval on Thursday. Picture Getty Images

Tagenarine Chanderpaul carries a burden few West Indian cricketers do.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.