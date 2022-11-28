Supply chain security must be a national priority

While the COVID-19 pandemic revealed the inherent risks of Australia's reliance on global supply chains for critical infrastructure, they have been further compounded by recent geopolitical tensions and flashpoints.
Those challenges have tested the resilience of our defence sector supply chains which are critical to maintaining Australia's sovereignty over our borders and national interests more broadly.
During the pandemic the Department of Defence and defence industry worked together in a whole of nation effort, which ensured delivery of supplies supporting Australian Defence Force capabilities and critical workforces were maintained.
For Lockheed Martin, that support was invaluable to our ability to successfully manage the supply chains for critical ADF capabilities so that they continued to operate at the required tempo for both domestic and deployed operations.
Looking ahead, the defence ecosystem must work together to build resilience within supply chains for future challenges.
Securing Australia's Defence Supply Chains, a recent report prepared by the Australian Industry Group's Defence Council and the Perth USAsia Centre provides compelling analysis of the vulnerability of our defence sector supply chains and makes several policy recommendations.
Key among these is collaboration and partnership between industry and Defence. Identifying opportunities for process innovation across the entire value chain that can improve speed and agility are also important. Our supply chains must be able to adapt to meet the needs of the end user.
From a logistics perspective, the seeds of the defence sector's supply chain resilience challenges were sown decades ago. During the 1980s and 1990s, the defence sector, like many others, shifted towards logistics systems that prioritised just in-time inventory management. Supply chains were duly "leaned out" over a period characterised as being one of certainty and stability in order to streamline costs in supply bases while freeing up capital tied up in stock holdings.
Crucially, just in-time inventory planning also prioritised potential risks that are likely over those with catastrophic consequences. If the defence sector is to shore up its ability to withstand future strategic shocks, a fundamental reset of our approach to supply chain design should be considered. In particular, we need to plan for risks that are potentially catastrophic, regardless of how likely they are, rather than only planning for the mitigation of risks that are likely.
When it comes to operational considerations, supply chain planning is more than having the right component in the right place at the right time. It is essential that planning for resilience is laid in from the earliest stages of the acquisition of a new Defence capability for its full lifecycle. Understanding how the product is used by the war fighter is therefore just as important to a logistician as its manufacturing specifications.
To maximise adaptability, we should also consider establishing greater diversity in the supply base. Building resilience by requiring multiple origins of supply ensures greater continuity in the event a link in the chain becomes unusable due to an unanticipated event.
Finally, there is a need to establish more capacity for contingencies in the inventory system. While reserve stock holdings increase costs and tie up capital, financial modelling should accommodate shocks to the supply chain, such as a sudden increase in demand as we have seen in Ukraine.
While this renewed focus on resilience in defence supply chain planning and risk mitigation will have cost implications, it is much harder and far more expensive to retrofit resilience to the supply chain once you pass the acquisition phase. Additional costs could also potentially be offset with new commercial opportunities for industry. Australia's position on the opposite side of the globe from our major allies gives us a unique competitive advantage in this respect.
For example, given the numerous platforms that we share with allies in the region for Lockheed Martin alone, such as the F-35A Lightning II, MH-60R Seahawk, AEGIS surface vessel combat system and C-130J Super Hercules, a deeper supplier base and increased component stock holdings means Australia will also be in a better position to bolster the resilience of our allies' supply chains nationally and for the Indo-Pacific.
The induction of the first US Navy MH-60R into our Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul facility at Nowra to undergo a Periodic Maintenance Inspection servicing alongside RAN MH-60Rs is a case in point - a demonstration of the depth of available sustainment capabilities in the region that support one of the most formidable combat helicopters.
Meanwhile, the establishment of the guided weapons and explosive ordnance enterprise, where Australia will manufacture and support guided weapons right here, is the very definition of our national ambition for greater self-reliance, while also providing improved supply chain diversity and security for our allies.
With Australia's investment in ever more advanced capabilities to meet new and emerging threats, the challenges to our defence supply chains will become increasingly complex and critical.
More than three decades in defence logistics has taught me effective supply chain planning and operations relies first and foremost on seamless collaboration between industry and Defence to ensure delivery anywhere, anytime, from the factory to the foxhole.
As we emerge from the pandemic and consider how to best prepare for the challenges of the future, we have a responsibility to work together in prioritising a more resilient defence supply chain that can support our national interests, whether at home or abroad.
