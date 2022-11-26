The federal government still has the right to overrule territory laws

I note with interest (and a sense of hope) the news item "Alicia Payne, Luke Gosling territory rights bill to allow debate on voluntary assisted dying passes key Senate vote" (canberratimes.com.au, November 24).
Without wishing to be a wet blanket, before we get too carried away in the euphoria of the moment, the wishes of territorians will, notwithstanding this historic, prospective vote, remain subject to the approval - and veto - of the federal government. Section 122 of the Commonwealth of Australia Constitution vests authority in the Federal Parliament to make laws for the territories.
Either the national government would need to turn the proverbial "blind eye" or, preferably, the matter could be put to rest positively, permanently and with absolute legal authority by submitting the necessary changes to the Australian people through the referendum mechanism contained in s.128.
One would expect the people to see the present s.122 as anti-democratic, and to vote to rid us of the legacy of this antiquated, unnecessary and odious restriction on the rights of territorians.
I grew up in Canberra and still love the city, although I don't live here anymore.
Coming back over the last couple of years for visits, I have noticed that the city and suburbs are looking dirty and tired. Everywhere you go, and I go from tip of north to the bottom of south when I visit family and friends, nowhere is spared from rubbish and long grass.
There are great things that are being done but please spend some time and money on keeping median strips, paths, parks and roads clean and tidy.
It's not a good look for our nation's capital.
How many tonnes of silage could be buried and saved from the kilometres of grass mown on ACT roads?
How many thousands of hay bales could be saved from similar effort?
This fodder could be so very valuable in the next drought.
Is anybody interested in this?
I have to take issue with Yuri Shukost of Isabella Plains (Letters, November 24).
I fail to understand his statement: "It's as if the government is collectively made up of people who weren't picked in sports teams as kids and who finally have a chance to get payback."
It seems, from everything I read, that the arts - far more than sports - suffers from a lack of funding.
Elite sport hardly ever needs to hold out a begging bowl. It's interesting how often the public at large can reel off names of sportspersons but not of people involved in the arts world.
In case it escaped your notice, P McCracken (Letters, November 24), ScoMo was fiddling away on holidays trying desperately not to come home while Australia burnt.
Albo was attending a conference attended by many of the world's leaders.
In fact, Albo's been doing a great and very necessary job re-establishing Australia's international reputation, which was so negligently trashed by the previous mob.
Lame attempts to tag Albo as just like ScoMo seem to be the modus operandi of the anti-government folk at present.
It's going to take a lot more than that to make any inroads into this government's credibility.
Sankar Kumar Chatterjee claims that the threats to nuclear power sites in Ukraine would not have occurred had the two sides settled things diplomatically (Letters, November 24). Just how exactly does one "settle" an invasion and concurrent attempted cultural and ethnic genocide?
While Ukraine might have wanted to jaw-jaw at one point, Russia was always more interested in war-war.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.