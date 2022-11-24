The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Ben Donaldson to start for Wallabies as Noah Lolesio overlooked

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
November 24 2022 - 10:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Noah Lolesio will start from the bench in Sunday's Test against Wales. Picture Getty Images

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has overlooked Brumbies flyhalf Noah Lolesio for the final Test of a marathon spring tour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.