Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has overlooked Brumbies flyhalf Noah Lolesio for the final Test of a marathon spring tour.
With first-choice No.10 Bernard Foley unavailable due to club commitments, Lolesio shaped as the leading contender to start against Wales. Instead the coach has turned to Waratahs youngster Ben Donaldson.
The 23-year-old made his debut off the bench in the recent 28-27 loss to Italy and Rennie is keen to see more from the youngster.
"We want to find out about Ben," Rennie said. "Heading to a World Cup next year, the assumption is Quade will be fit and available hopefully. We know a lot about him and a lot about Bernard.
"We've got to find out a bit about Ben and the versatility helps too, playing 15. Noah's got a fair bit of experience now to come into the game late."
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
Rennie was forced to make eight changes to his starting side as a staggering injury toll continues to mount.
Jake Gordon starts at halfback, with Reece Hodge named at inside centre. Prop Sam Talakai is set for a Test debut off the bench, while Tom Wright has been named at fullback and Jordan Petaia on the wing.
Len Ikitau will partner Hodge in the centres and said Rennie is not to blame for the team's lean spring tour, instead the players must take responsibility.
Since opening the tour with a 16-15 win over Scotland, the Wallabies have lost to France (30-29), Italy (28-27) and Ireland (13-10).
Although the defeats to France and Ireland were brave given the quality of the opposition, the loss to Italy for the first time in the Wallabies' history heaped huge pressure on Rennie.
The Wallabies have the chance to end their spring tour on a happy note when they take on fellow strugglers Wales in Cardiff.
Ikitau said Rennie was not at fault for the run of three straight losses. "It's more on the players there," he said. "Dave's got an awesome system and the way he wants to play, and for us it's going out there and executing it."
"I just don't think we've been doing that the last couple of weeks, especially against Italy. It would be nice to finish off our last game with a win and go forward from there."
Wales coach Wayne Pivac is also under huge pressure after his side suffered a shock 13-12 defeat to Tier 2 nation Georgia. It sets up an intriguing battle this weekend, with both sides desperate for victory.
Ikitau, who normally plays at outside centre, was forced to shift to the No.12 jersey against Ireland after Hunter Paisami went down early in the match.
"I've played 12 maybe three times my whole career, and it's against the All Blacks, South Africa, and Ireland," Ikitau said.
"That's three big teams. It's pretty tough.
"I've enjoyed it. I love playing 13, but 12 is a good learning experience for me."
One big positive to come out of the loss to Ireland was the form of winger Mark Nawaqanitawase, who produced a series of powerful runs in just his second Test.
"I don't want to be a hog or anything like that," Nawaqanitawase said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.