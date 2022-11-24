Veterans make great leaders, planners, thinkers, and communicators in the workplace, the Prime Minister told employers as he recognised a Canberra firm for its commitment to the veteran community.
Cybersecurity services company Bluerydge took out the top gong at the veterans' employment awards for 2022, while another Canberra-based employer, Viden Consulting Group, was recognised as the small employer of the year.
"Veterans have extraordinary capacity and potential, and they bring the kind of lived experience that's a gift to any workplace," Anthony Albanese said at the awards on Thursday night.
"Veterans see the bigger picture, and devote themselves to realising it."
He also praised partners of veterans, recognised in the awards for the first time, saying their sacrifices, solidarity and strength should be recognised because "they also serve".
READ MORE:
Canberra teacher Katie Vidal was recognised as the partner employee of the year for her work on She Maps, an organisation that uses drone technology to teach students STEM literacy.
Partners of veterans have to have a passion and drive, she said.
"Employees out there don't realise just how valuable we are."
The awards showcase the talent in the veteran community as employees and entrepreneurs, and recognise organisations that actively recruit them.
Veterans' Affairs Minister Matt Keogh said the key to successful transition out of military life to civilian life was finding a meaningful job as soon as they leave service, which was why the government was building on existing initiatives to raise awareness and highlight the benefits of employing veterans and their families.
"There is a need to address misconceptions around veteran employment, educate employers and provide practical support to address barriers to veteran and veteran family employment," he said.
Veteran Employee of the Year
Nick Elston, GSA Management Consulting
Veteran Entrepreneur of the Year
Garth Chester, Valenhold
Partner Employee of the Year
Katie Vidal, She Maps
Partner Entrepreneur of the Year
Kelly Willmott, Green Fox Training Studio
Employer of the Year - Large
Cubic Defence Australia
Employer of the Year - Medium
Bluerydge
Employer of the Year - Small
Viden
Excellence in Supporting Veteran and/or Partner Employment
Vertical Scope Group
Outstanding Employer of the Year
Bluerydge
Outstanding Contribution to Veteran and/or Partner Employment
Amanda McCue, Career Swag
More information about the Awards and the 2022 winners can be found on the Prime Minister's National Veterans' Employment Program website. For more information on the Veteran Employment Program, visit the www.veteransemployment.gov.au.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I'm the Public Service Editor and Senior Political Reporter for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community brought me to political journalism, where I've covered eight budgets, four national elections in two countries, Defence, public service and international governance.
I'm the Public Service Editor and Senior Political Reporter for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community brought me to political journalism, where I've covered eight budgets, four national elections in two countries, Defence, public service and international governance.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.