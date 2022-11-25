The Canberra Times
Robodebt: Can you recall a greater failure of public administration?

By Charles Maskell-Knight
November 26 2022 - 5:30am
If Kathryn Campbell can identify 'other significant failures' on the same scale as Robodebt when she resumes her evidence on December 5, the government may need to establish more royal commissions. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos

Federal Court Justice Bernard Murphy described Robodebt as "a massive failure of public administration". So far the Royal Commission has made little progress in establishing how it happened, given contrary legal advice and warnings from mid-level public servants of the policy dangers.

