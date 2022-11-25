A report has found the conditions at Canberra's jail have deteriorated further over the past three years.
Mick Gentleman was appointed corrections minister two years ago. What has happened during that time?
On Thursday, he didn't even address the report when it was tabled in the Legislative Assembly.
There were many lines in the report that were shocking, but this stands out: "Detainees are critical of their time at the [Alexander Maconochie Centre] being a lost opportunity for meaningful rehabilitation and preparation for release."
And even more shockingly, the review found Indigenous detainees continue to be vastly over-represented not just in the prison population but they are also the subject of more than half of "use-of-force" incidents.
Of course the government would want to brush this report under the rug.
They were never going to host a photo op smiling next to the ACT inspector of correctional services while he handed over the report.
But Mr Gentleman's failure to acknowledge how bad the review was speaks volumes.
The government's response, which came from the Justice and Community Safety Directorate after contact from the media, said the report's findings and recommendations would be carefully considered (note: not urgently acted upon).
The statement started by acknowledging how reports like this were important: "They help provide scrutiny and accountability in our justice system."
And then: "Throughout this term of government progress has been made to improve outcomes for staff and detainees within ACT Corrective Services." (Actually, the report said it had deteriorated).
The statement proceeded to include examples such as a new framework to help detainees, a new scheme, the work of an independent oversight committee and that effort had been made to reduce personal searches.
It then goes onto say how corrective services is an "integral part of the criminal justice system".
"While we all wish that we didn't have to detain people, it remains an unfortunate necessity. That being said, the government is absolutely committed to ensuring the wellbeing of those detained in the AMC," the response said.
"A range of reforms have been implemented at AMC, which are having short-term benefits and will pay greater dividends in the long term."
This was followed by the usual COVID caveat: "The past couple of years, which this report reflects, have been particularly challenging. We have all experienced impacts on our wellbeing resulting from the necessary restrictions, including those detained at AMC."
This response would be cold comfort to prison staff, detainees or family of detainees.
How can there be absolutely no acknowledgement of how bad the findings actually were?
Nobody expects the government to provide a formal response straightaway but when a review is this damning there should at least be recognition that urgent action is needed.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
