Go at your own pace - don't compare yourself with anyone else. Everyone comes to computers with a different background and experience, and everyone learns at a different pace.

Set yourself small, realistic goals. If you need to figure out what these should be, discuss them with a friend or computer mentor if you have access to one. Better to be able to find one helpful website or send one short email than to end up with a head full of instructions and no results.

Computers are also for fun. Find out about playing games: crosswords, cards, chess, Suduko, and solitaire and look into using computers to listen to music and the radio and to watch TV and films.