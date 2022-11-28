When people walk into the Canberra Environment Centre, Mia Swainson says they often ask what is the first thing that they can do to help the planet.
It's this involvement with the centre, and Swainson's general interest in sustainability, that led her to write her first book, Happy Planet Living.
It's described as a collection of easy steps that people can take to start living sustainably, no matter what sort of living situation they find themselves in. And once they've taken the first step, there's a selection of second and third steps as well.
"The book's got a bunch of little sections around reusing and maintaining stuff that you've got already and having fun along the way when you're doing it," Swainson says.
"There's heaps in there around zero waste and tips and tricks for just essentially not sending so much stuff to landfill, which is wasteful as well as costly for you and the planet. And then there's the gardening section and creating a kitchen garden.
"It's happy for the planet, but I think it's also happy for you to be able to connect with the landscape around you."
The book is separated into three sections - home and living, gardening, and recipes - in the hopes that there is something that the reader can feel like they can accomplish when trying to make a difference to the planet.
Swainson has an approachable way to sustainability. Making little, realistic changes to everyday life, rather than large ones that feel unattainable.
For example, she notes a carbon budget in the book - getting readers to work out what areas of their carbon use they can cut back on.
"We have some examples of some common and different household types, and show how there's a whole range of things that can reduce your carbon budget, and it's good for you to decide what suits you best," Swainson says.
"For most people in Canberra, the easiest way to reduce your carbon budget is to reduce the number of flights they take. But if you don't fly, that's not a thing. Then maybe it's looking at your car, and how much you drive.
"Because in Canberra, we've got 100 per cent renewable electricity, but if you don't live in Canberra, it would be electricity.
"The other thing that really surprised me when I was doing the research for the book was actually being vegetarian or eating less meat, or less red meat specifically, makes a really big difference to the amount of carbon."
The author isn't saying that she no longer takes flights, or that her readers should cut out that tropical holiday dream for the sake of not flying. Swainson has family living in New Zealand and says she's not going to cut them off for the sake of cutting back on flights. But she does make sure that when they do fly, they offset their flights.
"I'm really big on meeting people where they're at," she says.
"You may be very surprised by this, but the main thing that people want to talk to me about when it comes to waste is recycling - what can go into my yellow bin? And it sounds really simple and really straightforward. But people want to do the right thing."
