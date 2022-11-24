The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Allhomes

'Pros and cons to all methods of sale': What happens after Canberra homes pass in at auction?

By Sara Garrity
Updated November 25 2022 - 10:23am, first published 10:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Auction clearance rates remain below the numbers recorded last year, and with more homes being passed in at auction, there is a new majority method of sale taking over the Canberra market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.