The holiday season is meant to be full of fun and festivities with family and friends, but unfortunately, it can also be a peak period for crime. Think packages left on doorsteps, expensive presents under the Christmas tree, and people away on holidays with unprotected homes - it's a thief's paradise. Thankfully, there are plenty of ways to keep your home, family, and possessions safe.
While online shopping has become the preferred purchase method for many Australians thanks to crowd-free browsing and the excitement of finding a package by the door, it has led to the rising scourge of porch piracy.
A recent survey by ADT Security showed an estimated 218,200 homes experienced theft, including home-delivered items. ADT Security Customer Solutions director, Alison Kingdon, said this number was set to increase as online shopping continued to surge in the lead-up to Christmas.
"As more retailers enhance their e-commerce channels to make shopping easier, we expect to see the number of online purchases continue to rise, resulting in even more parcel deliveries," she said. "This will increase the opportunity for porch pirates and the likelihood of parcel theft, especially during periods of heightened online shopping, when the number of parcels on doorsteps is high."
Alison said ADT recommended the following tips for homeowners during the Christmas period.
