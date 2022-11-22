Ensure all doors and windows are securely locked and don't have Christmas trees or presents visible through windows.

Review your home security system, and ensure security warning stickers are featured prominently, and cameras are aimed to watch front and back doors, windows, and any delivery zones.

Upgrade your security system with smart home features such as live camera feeds and movement trackers that notify you via mobile.

Check any online deliveries regularly through the courier's tracking system, noting when delivery should be expected, and prepare for delivery day. Try and be home to collect parcels or ask the courier to hold them at their facility until you can pick them up.

Ask a trusted neighbour or friend to collect mail while you're away. They can also accept any deliveries simply by adding their details to the delivery instructions so they can accept your parcels on your behalf.