Times Past: November 16, 1988

By Jess Hollingsworth
November 26 2022 - 12:00am
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1988.

In predictions reported on this day in 1988 by The Canberra Times, it was said almost 350,000 people would live in the ACT by the year 2001.

