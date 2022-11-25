In June 1988, the population was 273,500, with a forecast average growth of 5900 people or 1.9 per cent to the year 2001, where it would reach 349,900. Canberra would reach 300,000 in 1994 (which it subsequently did). When Canberra did get to the year 2001, the predicted growth slowed and official reports said the population was 308,764.