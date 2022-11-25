In predictions reported on this day in 1988 by The Canberra Times, it was said almost 350,000 people would live in the ACT by the year 2001.
Firstly, the population median age would be older than the current age of 28.7 years in 1988 and would rise to 33.7. The number of people aged 65 would double to 30,000.
This has been seen in the current population in 2022 given the large number of retirement villages, independent living and nursing homes.
These figures and more were published by the National Capital Development Commission's urban economics unit report: "ACT Populations and Employment Forecasts 1988-2001".
The forecasts were for the use of ACT Administration agencies, other departments, business and the community.
In June 1988, the population was 273,500, with a forecast average growth of 5900 people or 1.9 per cent to the year 2001, where it would reach 349,900. Canberra would reach 300,000 in 1994 (which it subsequently did). When Canberra did get to the year 2001, the predicted growth slowed and official reports said the population was 308,764.
While the predicted numbers looked promising, they were actually down on previous five years which had averaged 2.7 per cent growth per year.
The number of employed people was projected to increase to 181,000 in 2001 up from 137,000 in 1988. The rise in employee numbers was possibly conservative because it didn't take into account the amount of people who lived in the ACT and worked outside of the territory.
The dreaded unemployment figures, however, were also anticipated to rise. The percentage in 1988 was 5.5 percent and by 1992 it was tipped to reach 7 per cent. The reason behind this was due to a short-term decline in government employment and declines in the construction industry.
