The Canberra Times

Times Past: November 27, 1994

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
November 27 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1994.

The little racetrack of Adaminaby in NSW had its largest attendance, The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1994, even eclipsing when it was used for the famous Australian racehorse movie Phar Lap.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.