Times Past: November 27, 1994

The little racetrack of Adaminaby in NSW had its largest attendance, The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1994, even eclipsing when it was used for the famous Australian racehorse movie Phar Lap.
A scorching spring day drew 1100 racegoers out to watch some bush racehorses go head-to-head. The inaugural 1994 Bolero Cup was won by Boot It First in a photo-finish.
The crowd was a mingled mix of some punters wearing dusty jeans and boots with their most comfortable shirts which were side by side with others dressed to impress in designer clothes. The food had the same opposing qualities with hamburgers and hot dogs to prawns and smoked salmon.
The president of the Adaminaby Jockey Club, Geoff Yen, was very happy with the turnout. "This is the best crowd ever and it's the only time we've had more people than when they filmed the Mexican scenes in Phar Lap at this course," he said.
The main event of the $3000 Bolero Adaminaby Cup over 1700m excited and drew the most people to the fence to cheer on the six runners. As well as record crowd numbers, in the main race a track record was set among the dust of one minute and 43.91 seconds. The part-owner and trainer of the winner Boot It First was visibly moved when he accepted the winners' trophy - the first cup of his career.
The weather kept everyone on their toes prior to the race with dark clouds looming and being accompanied by strong winds that took off a few hats and sent some scrambling for cover. A local, Ken Hensley, said: "Every year this race coincides with either rain or the coldest day in months." Ken summed the day up for most people when he said: "I've been coming here for 10 years and I've never picked a winner in my life but I still have a good time, regardless of the weather."
The final summation was made by [then] federal member for Monaro Peter Cochran, describing the spectacle, said: "It's Australiana. I mean, this really is Australia - you've got the hills in the background, the people, the horses and the whole atmosphere."
