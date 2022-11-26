Times Past: November 27, 1994

The weather kept everyone on their toes prior to the race with dark clouds looming and being accompanied by strong winds that took off a few hats and sent some scrambling for cover. A local, Ken Hensley, said: "Every year this race coincides with either rain or the coldest day in months." Ken summed the day up for most people when he said: "I've been coming here for 10 years and I've never picked a winner in my life but I still have a good time, regardless of the weather."