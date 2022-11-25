And if Harris faces impediments, so do her potential rivals. For Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, it's the glass ceiling for women that contributed to Hillary Clinton's defeat. For Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, it's being an openly gay man with a husband. For California Governor Gavin Newsom, it's an image as a trendy California liberal. And for the best-known progressives, it's not only being too far left but too old (Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders), too young (New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez), too sharp-edged (Washington Representative Pramila Jayapal) or too obscure (California Representative Ro Khanna).