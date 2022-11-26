The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Time for Aussie cricketers to deliver in wake of Justin Langer saga

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
November 26 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australia's cricketers exercised player power in having former coach Justin Langer removed. But they're yet to live up to their end of the bargain. Picture Getty Images

The thing about exercising player power is the onus is then on you to perform.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.