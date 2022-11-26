The thing about exercising player power is the onus is then on you to perform.
You only need to look at the ACT Brumbies for an example of how to do that. In 2004 some of the greatest Brumbies of all time pushed out David Nucifora and then went on to win the Super Rugby title. Job done. You can't argue with that.
But the Australian cricket team? They haven't exactly set the world on fire since they knifed Justin Langer.
If the Twenty20 World Cup flop is anything to go by, they've actually gone backwards.
Even so, opinion is divided on who to back in this bitter breakup. The players and Cricket Australia, or Langer?
Langer came out swinging during the week on the Back Chat podcast, labelling those who leaked concerns over his intense style of coaching as "cowards".
He seemed to distance himself from that sentiment two days later, claiming he was good friends with most of the players and he was looking forward to seeing them again.
Regardless of whether the rift is real or not, the fact of the matter is the Australian players were yet to deliver since Langer's departure.
He led Australia to the T20 World Cup in Dubai, then a 4-0 demolition of England to retain the Ashes last summer.
The reward? Cricket Australia showed him the door.
Yeah sure, they offered him a six-month contract extension, but they should've had the decency to sack him rather than slap him in the face with what equated to a stick of wet celery.
The only way that offer could've been any more offensive - and any clearer he was unwanted - was if it came with CA showing him their collective middle fingers.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
As expected, Langer told them what they could do with their offer - which wouldn't have even seen him last through till this year's World Cup before he'd be looking for another extension.
Apparently, Langer was too intense for the current crop of Aussie cricketers.
Apparently, they were experienced enough to prepare themselves and didn't need too much supervision.
When the players eventually told Langer this, he said he did something about it.
The World Cup and Ashes were the results of those changes. But it turned out it wasn't enough. Much to Langer's dismay.
"The hardest thing for me of all of it was, I got the feedback [and] I did something about it," Langer said.
"We won the T20 World Cup, we won the Ashes. We were No.1 in the world ... and I've still got sacked.
"You can't give someone feedback, [they] do something about it, and then [for] that to happen."
The whole saga has blown up again because of Australia's disappointing T20 performance, lacklustre crowds and what appears to be a disconnect between the Australian team and the public.
And you can't get your coach sacked and then not perform.
You need look no further than the recent World Cup on home soil to see the players have failed to live up to their side of the bargain.
They didn't necessarily have to defend their T20 title to do that, but they didn't even make it out of the group stages let alone get close.
Plus they opened the tournament with a meek demolition at the hands of New Zealand.
They haven't set the world alight since Langer's departure in February, either.
Under new coach Andrew McDonald, they've beaten Pakistan in a three-Test series in Pakistan - the first time they played there in 24 years - but also lost a one-day series and won a T20 series as well.
They've had mixed results against Sri Lanka, New Zealand and England - while also suffering an embarrassing one-day international loss to Zimbabwe.
Most recently they crushed the Poms in a meaningless one-day series post the World Cup - from which England were still suffering a hangover after beating Pakistan in the final.
It hasn't been a complete disaster. But then it hasn't been a success either.
It certainly hasn't been the equivalent of the Brumbies' stunning 2004 - the benchmark for the exercising of player power.
The only way for the Australian cricket side to silence the Langer murmurings and change public sentiment is to win and win well.
It'll take something pretty special over the rest of the summer for the Aussie cricket team to come close to doing what the Brumbies did all those years ago.
That something would need to come in their three-Test series against South Africa - as anything less than a 2-0 sweep of the West Indies would be a disaster.
Not to mention providing a further tick for the work Langer did before he was shown the door.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.