This is the moment big brothers dream of. The chance to snatch victory just as your little brother starts thinking he can taste victory.
For most, that moment comes in backyard cricket or footy. For Harry Bates, it's on Australian rally's biggest stage with a championship honours on the line.
Lewis Bates, two years Harry's junior, leads the Australian Rally Championship going into the last round of the season at Coffs Harbour this weekend.
Harry, the winner of the past three ARC titles, is the only rival capable of ruining the last-round party.
But - in news that will shock siblings everywhere - the Bates brothers are sharing intel about the track rather than slashing tyres or hiding keys.
"Lewis is on a pretty incredible streak at the moment," Harry said.
"It's going to be a tough weekend, but that almost makes it easier for me that the scenario for me is that I have to drive flat out. It's almost easier being the hunter than the hunted.
"We've been talking constantly and still chat about the roads ... we don't hold any conversations back [despite the scenario].
"Ultimately in rally it's individual performance. You're not wheel to wheel ... so you can have a relationship outside the car. If anything, I keep the mind games for when we're playing tennis against each other."
Harry is 31 points behind Lewis on the standings and needs to win both races and rely on Lewis dropping down the standings to clinch his fourth title in a row.
"I've been trying to beat Harry for a lot of years, to be honest. But we're in a bit of a different position this weekend," Lewis said.
"With momentum on our side, I want to be pushing pretty hard to stay in front. That's definitely our target this weekend, and whichever way the result goes I'm sure we'll be happy. We've both had a solid year, looking forward to the battle."
Harry's hopes of a four-peat took a hit in the past two rounds after suffering mechanical issues and failing to finish. His "did not finish" result in Gippsland was his the first time he failed to finish a race since 2018.
But the year hasn't always been bumpy. He made his World Rally Championship debut in New Zealand in September and had an opportunity to compete in an exhibition event at the grand prix in Melbourne.
The race weekend in Coffs Harbour will be his last event of the year, giving him a chance to reflect on the wild ride so far.
"I guess I'm pretty relieved that this is the end of the year," Harry said.
"I've learnt this year that not everything's in your control. When I look back on this season, it started really well in Canberra in the first event and we've been strong since, even when we haven't finished.
"I'll look back on 2022 and think we squeezed a lot in and learnt a lot along the way. The Rally New Zealand experience was invaluable for me. It's been tough because there have been tough results, but exciting.
"Halfway through the season I had hoped we would be in front and not in this situation this weekend. The mindset would be completely different, but it's nice to be in the hunt.
"It's been taxing on me and the entire team ... so we'll be celebrating either way and then have a nice break."
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
