Erika adds: "I consider the paying of taxes and charitable donations to be a privilege. Taxes provide services to the public and something of a safety net for those who haven't been as lucky as me (and that safety net needs to be larger and a lot less grudging). For me, that has meant decades of automatic donations to a range of charities, from the Red Cross and the Smith Family through SANE, Canteen, Rainforest Rescue and Australian Bush Heritage to pet rescue operations. I know I'm in a fortunate position and that needs to be shared - health issues mean I can't donate my time, but I can donate money. And an inheritance tax? If an estate can be realised above a threshold amount (say $2 million, given the crazy price of housing), why not? It comes back to the social contract that we have - government providing public services."