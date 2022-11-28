This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
It was a Saturday afternoon ritual we looked forward to, blissfully unaware of the dangers. The structure, made of Besser blocks, took the rubbish the bin wouldn't accommodate - plastic, styrofoam, wood, paper, cardboard, garden waste and anything else that could be turned to smoke and ash.
That smoke was black. It rose from the backyard incinerator to join plumes rising from homes across the neighbourhood. And it stank.
But for us kids, drawn to flame like moths, it was fascinating. We fished out plastic with sticks and watched it bead and melt, making a whooshing sound as it dropped little burning bombs onto the ground.
We were playing with fire, unaware we were also playing with cancer. It was the 1970s and awareness of the dangers of the backyard incinerators was only just dawning. By the late 1980s, such DIY waste management practices were banned across most of Australia.
When burnt, plastic releases polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), dioxins and furans into the atmosphere.
PCBs are linked to increased rates of melanomas, liver cancer, gall bladder cancer, biliary tract cancer, gastrointestinal tract cancer, and brain cancer, and may be linked to breast cancer.
PAHs are suspected culprits in a range of respiratory diseases, including asthma.
Furans are also nasty, associated with skin disorders, immune system problems and hormonal disruption.
It's a miracle so many of us survived.
But the incinerator is making a comeback - on an industrial scale. Several proposals are in the works around Australia for so-called Waste to Energy incinerators to deal with the rubbish we can't recycle and prevent it going into landfill.
One proposal - at Tarago between Canberra and Goulburn - is stoking fear and loathing among residents and the local council. Slated for multinational Veolia's Woodlawn Eco-precinct, the incinerator would burn up to 380,000 tonnes annually of waste that would otherwise go into landfill. The company says the associated power plant would generate up to 240,000 megawatts of energy each year.
Veolia insists the incinerator will capture the nasties. Goulburn-Mulwaree Council is unconvinced. It says no amount of emissions from the power plant is acceptable. In other words, it's a firm NIMBY - even if the go-ahead ultimately rests with the NSW government.
The collapse of the REDcycle soft-plastics recycling scheme is a wake-up call. We generate too much waste in this country. An export ban means we can no longer make it someone else's problem.
The burning question is: should we incinerate it to generate power?
Proponents say it's killing two birds with one stone - stopping waste going into landfill and generating power.
Opponents say there's a risk it will end up killing us.
They argue once the incinerator is built - at a cost of $600 million - it will perpetuate demand for waste to burn when we should be limiting it in the first place. Similar incinerators in Europe have closed down, they say, because the EU's waste reduction and recycling policies mean there's not enough rubbish to burn.
Decades after banishing the small incinerator from the backyard, the push to keep the giant one out is growing louder.
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
