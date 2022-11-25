A defiant Scott Morrison says he won't quit parliament as he pushes back against the findings of a damning report into his secret portfolio power grab.
Former High Court justice Virginia Bell has handed down the findings of her long-waited report into Mr Morrison's secret portfolios scandal.
The report described the appointments as "unnecessary" and said the decision to hide them from the public and parliament was "corrosive of trust in government".
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese ordered the inquiry after revelations Mr Morrison had secretly appointed himself to the health, finance, home affairs, resources and treasury portfolios during the pandemic.
Justice Bell's 159-page report revealed Mr Morrison had planned to appoint himself to the environment and water portfolio - but chose not to go ahead with it.
Mr Albanese would not be drawn on whether Mr Morrison should resign as an MP or be censured in Parliament, having only received the report earlier on Friday.
But Mr Albanese was scathing of his predecessor, accusing him of misleading Parliament and the Australian people.
"This is a scathing report and an indictment on the Morrison government and the culture of secrecy," he told reporters in Canberra.
The report found Mr Morrison's secret appointments to the health and finance portfolios at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic were "unnecessary", as he could have easily acted in those roles if the relevant ministers were incapacitated.
The appointments to the other portfolios were found to have "little if any connection" to dealing with pandemic.
Mr Morrison responded to the inquiry's findings via a statement on his Facebook page.
The now Liberal backbencher noted the "criticisms" of his actions in the report, but observed they were being made with the benefit of hindsight.
He again defended his conduct, repeating the line that the decisions had been made during an "extremely challenging period".
"I note that the criticisms of my decisions have been made after the event and with the benefit of this perspective," the post read.
"I also note that as prime minister my awareness of issues regarding national security and the national interest was broader than that known to individual ministers and certainly to the inquiry. This limits the ability for third parties to draw definitive conclusions on such matters."
Mr Morrison said a number of facts remain unchanged after the inquiry, including that he was validly appointed to the portfolios.
He was pleased the matter had "concluded" and look forwarded to continue serving his electorate.
The report sheds light on the role Mr Morrison's top public servant, Phil Gaetjens, played in the scandal.
The former Prime Minister and Cabinet boss viewed Mr Morrison's appointment to the health and finance portfolios in early 2020 as an appropriate safeguard.
But in briefs prepared for the other three roles, his department observed it was "somewhat unusual' for a prime minister to be appointed to administer a department other than PM&C.
Justice Bell said while it was "troubling" that by 2021 Mr Gaetjens hadn't pushed back against the secrecy and insisted the appointments be made public, responsibility for it laid squarely at Mr Morrison's feet.
Mr Albanese said the report raised questions as to why Mr Gaetjens had not acted as an "appropriate handbrake" to Mr Morrison's unprecedented power grab.
Justice Bell said she found it difficult to reconcile Mr Morrison's explanation he hid the appointments from his colleagues in order to avoid them second-guessing themselves.
The report confirmed Mr Morrison had exercised his powers on one occasion - to torpedo an offshore gas exploration permit on the NSW coast.
Justice Bell found the implications to the appointments were "limited" because the appointments were secret.
She made six recommendations designed to ensure details of ministerial appointments are published.
Mr Albanese will ask his cabinet to accept all of the recommendations when it considers the report at a meeting next week.
The release of Justice Bell's report comes after Nine columnist Niki Savva revealed the intense level of anger and betrayal felt by former Coalition treasurer Josh Frydenberg on finding out through social media Mr Morrison had sworn himself into his portfolio.
Mr Frydenberg describes himself as "loyal to a fault" to his former leader, but Mr Morrison still hadn't apologised for his actions.
Earlier this year, it was disclosed Mr Morrison secretly appointed himself minister of the departments of health, finance, industry, science, energy and resources, treasury and home affairs.
Only the then-health minister, Greg Hunt, was aware of the takeover of responsibilities.
Mr Morrison's office has been contacted for comment.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
