Documents released by the ACT government under Freedom of Information and published by Save Canberra's Kangaroos reveal that 4302 pouch joeys have been clubbed to death over the past five years in Canberra nature reserves.
These deaths were not humane. Death is supposed to be delivered by a single blow to the head but, in the real world, with a terrified, struggling animal, this is virtually impossible to achieve.
This staggering number is only the number to which the government has confessed to.
Numerous eye witness accounts, as well as the testimony of a government-nominated "expert", have confirmed that entire ghost populations of at-foot young are left orphaned by the ACT's slaughter every year.
These babies die slowly of hypothermia, dehydration, starvation, and myopathy (a particularly painful and deadly form of stress).
Even if the so-called science allegedly supporting the government's kangaroo extermination campaign had not been utterly debunked by actual scientific research by CSIRO and actual counts of kangaroos on reserves, who calling themselves a humane being could possibly support such a violent mass slaughter of innocents?
If the ACT government wants evidence of the benefits of a multi-purpose, state-of-the-art city stadium it need only look to recent examples.
Optus Stadium in Perth, the revamped Adelaide Oval and Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville have revitalised their respective locations and are now critical economic, cultural and sporting hubs.
Even the Hobart CBD, which is stuck in a 1950s time-warp, will soon have a new covered waterfront stadium just a few minutes' walk from the centre of town to support its AFL licence.
The old open air outdoor stadium model is increasingly a relic of the way we watch sport and major events; spectators and audiences demand comfort and convenience. If the government wants to attract these events, it needs to invest in the city.
Virtually every public speaker these days, in whatever forum, opens their speech with an acknowledgement of the original owners of the land wherever that speech is being delivered.
We are blessed to have support of so many highly intelligent, non-aggressive, objective and historically well-informed descendants of the original owners of our country. People who can speak so logically and movingly about it.
Having read the responsibilities of the Governor-General of Australia as they presently exist, I believe we would be most fortunate to find that, every now and then, we were to be seen internationally to appoint a Governor-General from the ranks of the citizens and original owners of our country.
This could be achieved without interfering with any of our present governance structures and may even be a positive element in future discussion about our relationship with the present monarchy.
There would be no need to change anything. It would just be the appointment of another distinguished Australian to represent our country with dignity and humility, to the world.
I write this without implying any dissatisfaction with governors-general past or present (with one or two notable exceptions). It just seems to me that it would be a great credit to the present federal government if we were seen to have one of the original owners of our land leading our nation.
The behaviour of the AFP in relation to Drew Pavlou beggars belief. A human rights activist having a meal after consulting one or more MPs is threatened with arrest unless he leaves.
No placards, T shirts or public protest. But as soon as it hits the press the decision is reversed, no explanation and no one is responsible.
For years the AFP claims inadequate resources to attend car break ins and burglaries. But there are resources to harass innocuous human rights activists. It absolutely beggars belief.
Transport Minister Chris Steel has been quoted as saying: "We just ask everyone to plan their trip and be patient while changes take place." I suspect people will be planning how they vote in the next election. The changes will probably be to the government rather than people's choice of route.
Keith Hill (Letters, November 18) is spot on with his comment about the Orroral Valley fire coronial hearing.
As a person who has read several findings from coronial inquests, as well as having lived experience of being involved in an inquest of a loved one, my belief is that often the findings involve statements which indicate that "all has been fixed".
Sadly, when coronial findings are handed down, the damage has already been done. Primarily, it is the death of a loved one, or in the case of the Orroral Valley fire, the loss of property and livestock; devastating for those who were affected. Lives changed forever.
How about we put the horse before the cart and get the systems and services in place to prevent such tragedies.
It appears the ACT government and other services are desperately trying to cover up their significant errors (and their butts), as opposed to accepting responsibility for their actions, or in many cases, lack of action.
What is happening to Lake Burley Griffin's peace and serenity? Noisy power boats are not permitted yet we have another noisy proposal to have aeroplanes. It would seem that the NCA just caves in to powerful lobby groups over community values.
Think the Australian War Memorial expansion. Will all the community comments submitted be made public?
Thank heavens we've got David Pocock in the Senate, but he needs to be wary about blocking the IR bill.
Surely there's been enough time to get a full picture and I think the minister last week at the National Press Club provided a very strong argument in favour if it going through intact.
Methinks the small business lobby doth protest too much (as employer groups predictably do) and further delay will make it even longer before all workers start having a seat at the table in relation to wages.
We certainly don't want to end up in the same position as when the Greens blocked the emissions bill in 2009.
The Drive section of The Canberra Times lists all the information regarding new fossil-fuel vehicles, except how much pollution they emit.
In 2022, with all the knowledge of what pollution is doing to our planet, Drive is replacing the elephant in the room with a mammoth.
People might appreciate knowing how much pollution a vehicle spews out so as to make an informed purchasing decision, perhaps choosing the least polluting among similar models or even better, an EV if available.
In becoming a seemingly hard-line proponent of the proposal to introduce commercial seaplane services to Lake Burley Griffin, the National Capital Authority (NCA) is ignoring strong public opposition and key elements of its own Lake Burley Griffin Recreation Policy.
The policy emphasises that the public should be provided with "free and open access to the Lake and foreshores".
It also notes that "the introduction of new uses that require closure of the Lake and foreshores (or parts thereof) to public access ie for private or corporate events" should be avoided.
In a lake user group workshop on November 16 the NCA claimed that the seaplanes landing on the lake would not result in closure of parts of the lake.
However, it is inevitable that users will be well-advised to stay clear of seaplanes when they land or take off, thereby affecting open access to the Lake.
The noise of seaplanes landing and taking off will have an adverse impact on those who value the quiet atmosphere of the lake and its surrounds.
The NCA claims that it supports the proposal because it is "an additional way for people to access Canberra," and it promotes tourism.
However, the number of tourists arriving in the capital by seaplane will be insignificant compared to those arriving by road, rail and conventional planes.
Why are they so keen to destroy the atmosphere of the lake for a couple of commercial, out of town operators and their patrons?
