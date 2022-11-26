The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Paulina Taffa's colourful life: to the top of Mount Kosciuszko in a dress and heels

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
November 27 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pauline Taffa, left to right, in a recent photo, with Eddie on their wedding day in 1946 and at the summit of Mount Kosciuszko. Pictures supplied

When people pose at the summit of Mount Kosciuszko, it's usually in hiking boots and puffer jackets.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.