Times Past: November 29, 1927

November 29 2022 - 12:00am
The front page of The Canberra Times on November 29, 1927.

In an exciting revelation for a burgeoning city, The Canberra Times informed their readers on this day that the newspaper would become a daily issue starting in 1928.

