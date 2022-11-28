Times Past: November 29, 1927

In an exciting revelation for a burgeoning city, The Canberra Times informed their readers on this day that the newspaper would become a daily issue starting in 1928.
The directors of the Federal Capital Press of Australia Ltd and the Chairman of Directors shared that the decision to have a daily issue will have the intention to attain no less of a standard than Canberra citizens have enjoyed in the past.
The article lays out the difficulties and predicted issues in creating a daily newspaper. There was the location and setting up the plant drawing on experience of others in the business so that it can be maximised for profitability.
Luckily for The Canberra Times, the expected loss in the first 12 months was for the main part non-existent. The only part of the business that suffered a loss was the plant itself. All of this was the best that the founders could have hoped for.
The Chairman, Mr Shakespeare said "this could not have been accomplished without the loyal cooperation of an efficient staff and the patronage of an appreciative public. To both I offer the sincere thanks and appreciation of the Board".
Mr Shakespeare continued on to say that the opening of Federal Parliament in Canberra points to the necessity for immediate further developments of a large and growing clientele.
He mentioned that provisions were made to make sure that in setting up to have a daily paper to have the room for efficiency and growth now that "the hope of Australians has been realised in seeing their own national Parliament meet on neutral territory, the time has arrived when The Canberra Times should assume wider responsibilities".
Mr Shakespeare stated without expressing his satisfaction at the realisation of the hopes entertained for Canberra at an early stage of its development when it was decided to launch a newspaper in the Federal Capital.
With a strong word to the government about investing more in both the federal buildings but also the people of Canberra, he spoke about reiterating his belief in Canberra's greatness and "looked forward to the time when it will be the pivot to every phase of out national life as it now is its centre of government".
