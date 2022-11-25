Tired of feeling tired? Here's your go-to guide for a good night's sleep

Creating a space for optimal sleep starts with the right 'tools', so shop a memory foam mattress, soft sheets and high-quality pillows. Picture from Shutterstock.

This is branded content.

Tell me, how do you feel when you go to sleep each night? How does it make you feel when you wake up the next morning?

If, when you get out of bed it seems that you're more exhausted getting up the next morning than you were before getting in and that you didn't get any decent sleep overnight, you wouldn't be the first one.

Now sure, having a bad night's sleep or two may be due to things beyond our control, such as stress about an upcoming event or a bad nightmare.

However, developing a bad sleep routine can be due to a range of different factors, meaning that we can often not get the necessary amount of shut-eye that helps us remain healthy, and it can affect us in a multitude of ways, both physically and mentally.

Hence, why a good night's sleep is an important need for us as humans to function properly.

Therefore, here is my how-to guide to how you can get a good night's rest.

Splurge when shopping for sleep

Don't scrimp on what you lie down on. Creating a space for optimal sleep starts with the right 'tools', so why not shop a memory foam mattress, soft sheets and high-quality pillows - you'll thank yourself in the long term.

We spend a third of our lives asleep. Yes, a third. This is why you don't want to have to be concerned about the cost.

It is best not to bargain with your mattress, as it is the main thing that helps keep you comfortable during the night.

Moreover, a memory foam mattress can help with your spine, which can help give you better support while sleeping.

So, where you can, make sure you choose that little bit more comfort, for while your wallet may be lighter, your body will thank you for it later.

Set a regular bedtime routine

Remember when your parents would set a boundary regarding what time you were to be in bed and the routine that preceded that?

While we may have pushed that boundary as a mild rebellion during adolescence, the routine was a very wise thing to do.

As much as the amount we need can differ depending on age, we are creatures of habit, and setting certain routine activities can help our bodies be prepared for potentially better sleep.

Whether it's a bath beforehand, nighttime reading, or yes, the time you intend to have lights out and wake up the next morning, regularity can be your friend for feeling refreshed, even at that 6:00 alarm.

Avoid electronics right before bed

I'll come right out and say that I'm guilty of this. No one is perfect.

What we are now able to do is virtually hold a mini computer in our pockets that can do everything from helping me write this article, to playing your favourite music and videos.

Therefore, it can be understood how we can fall into the 'screen trap' and forget the time when bored or busy trying to get work done.

However, it is known that late-night screen time can disrupt your sleep long term. Hence, it is best to set yourself some boundaries.

Try to avoid electronics 30 minutes to 2 hours before bed, or at least an hour if you can, and incorporate switching off into your bedtime routine.

Put the 'Do Not Disturb' setting on your phone if necessary and promote an alternative in the form of quiet music, breathing, and preparing your room for sleep.

Prepare your room

Speaking of preparation, creating a comfortable environment for yourself can be one of the most important things when it comes to sleep.

Some steps you can take include those such as installing decent window shades or block-out curtains to make sure as little light as possible comes in.

This can be especially good if you work night shifts so that you get as best sleep as possible.

Temperature also plays a part, and as our bodies are around 37°C, it is wise to sleep at a slightly cooler room temperature, of around 23°C.

Forbid the furry

As much as we love our pets and make them part of the family, sharing your bed space with them could be detrimental to your sleep cycle.

The amount of space they take up on the bed could be causing you to shift into more uncomfortable positions for your spine and, as I previously noted about body temperature for sleep.

Your pets crave and suck your heat, causing you to elevate your internal body temperature. They can also cause commotion with purring and snoring like us.

Hence, if it is causing you a lack of sleep, keep them off the bed or out of the room altogether.



Therefore, when it comes to getting a good night's sleep remember:

Don't scrimp on the mattress

Regulate your bedtime

Avoid electronics

Set temperature and banish light.

Keep pets out