Online Indigenous art market this weekend

The online 2022 AIATSIS Indigenous Art Market is now open, continuing until late Sunday.
The market provides a platform for the ethical sale of First Nations art, ensuring that 100 per cent of the proceeds of sales returns to the source - artists, art centres, communities.
Since its establishment in 2014, the event has grown to become the largest Indigenous art market operating in the Canberra region - showcasing a diverse range of paintings, textiles, sculptures, and much more.
Browse the market at https://iamcbr.au/
