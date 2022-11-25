Blake Faunce has spent his entire life dreaming of playing Test cricket for Australia. So too Zak Keogh.
This week, the pair have had the chance to witness first hand what they need to do to achieve their dream.
Faunce and Keogh have acted as 12th and 13th man for the Prime Minister's XI in their clash against the West Indies at Manuka Oval.
It's been a revealing experience, with Faunce, a leg-spinner, picking the brains of Ashton Agar and Todd Murphy to learn what it takes to reach the top-flight.
"They're two of the best spinners in the country, so I have to chat to them if I want to get better," Faunce said.
"I have bowled to Ashton and a few of the batsmen. It definitely humbles me playing junior cricket and club cricket to see the level I'm going to have to bowl at if I'm going to make it in cricket."
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
While Faunce has been learning from the bowlers, Keogh has spent the week observing the Prime Minister's XI batters.
Matt Renshaw and Marcus Harris were particularly impressive in the first innings on Wednesday and Keogh said he learnt plenty about patience from the pair.
"It's been interesting to see how the guys go about their business," Keogh said. "These guys are some of the best in the business, so it's interesting to see how they prepare.
"I liked how Matt Renshaw batted for a long time, he was good to watch. Marcus Harris also looked unreal, off the front foot he was just whacking them."
Faunce and Keogh have long been tipped as future stars. The pair play for Weston Creek Molonglo and are members of the Australia under 19s training squad.
While they are teammates at club level, the duo will face off at the upcoming National Under 19 Championships.
Faunce will captain the ACT, with Keogh, a Pambula junior, lining up for NSW Country at the competition in Adelaide next month.
The tournament is one Keogh has long targeted and the batter has his eye on a number of big scores to make a statement in front of Australian selectors.
"Hopefully it will be a big carnival for us," he said. "We've got a pretty strong team so hopefully a few of us can push for further selection.
"I'd love to score some runs and win the competition. That's the main goal, contributing to winning it."
While Keogh and Faunce will be on Prime Minister's XI duties at Manuka Oval, the Cricket ACT two-day season will commence on Saturday before the one-day semi-finals are contested on Sunday.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.