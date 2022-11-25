The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

We should do more to protect our kids

By Brian Babington
November 26 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mourners at a candlelight vigil for Cassius Turvey. Picture by Sylvia Liber

I have never met anyone who is opposed to the idea of greater child safety and wellbeing. I think I'd be hard pressed to find anyone who doesn't publicly support the notion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.