We should do more to protect our kids

Second, we need to believe that change is possible and is not beyond our reach. We need to break through the threshold of discomfort. This is where I see imaginative campaigns such as the Valuing Children Initiative as critically important. Strong proponents who stand for the bold vision, as VCI states, of "creating greater societal awareness of children and their needs" are essential in encouraging others to recognise that the future can and must be different from the past and that we all have a leadership role to play wherever we are in society.