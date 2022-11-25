The Canberra Times
ACT government agrees to pay $17 million per month for AFP-provided police force

Jasper Lindell
Jasper Lindell
November 25 2022
The government and the AFP say Canberra and the police force benefit from their arrangement. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The ACT government will pay the federal police around $17 million per month over the next four years to keep officers on the streets in the territory.

