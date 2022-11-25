The ACT government will pay the federal police around $17 million per month over the next four years to keep officers on the streets in the territory.
ACT Police Minister Mick Gentleman on Friday announced the territory had signed a new four-year agreement with the Australian Federal Police to deliver community policing services, worth $800 million.
The agreement will introduce a new requirement for the ACT's chief police officer to release a statement of intent each year, setting out "the strategies and plans ACT Policing has in place to address the ACT government's key priorities and the ministerial direction for the financial year".
"This agreement is the cornerstone that gives police in the ACT the resources they need to continue effective and innovative operations that proactively and reactively respond to the needs of our growing population," Mr Gentleman said.
Mr Gentleman's ministerial direction to the territory's police force outlines six priority areas, including combating dangerous driving, countering terrorism and violent extremism, and implementing effective sexual assault prevention and responses.
"In addition to a focus on these specific priority areas, it is my expectation that ACT Policing will continue to provide a professional, effective and efficient, policing service to the ACT community. This should be achieved through evidence-based and innovative strategies," the ministerial direction said.
The federal police commissioner, Reece Kershaw, said both Canberra and the federal police force benefited from the arrangement in the territory.
"The residents of the ACT benefit from the combined support of the entire AFP - as we saw earlier this year when AFP officers from across Australia assisted with significant protest activity here in Canberra," Commissioner Kershaw said in a statement.
"The AFP in turn benefits from the unique skills and experience that officers from community policing provide."
The ACT's chief police officer Neil Gaughan said: "I am pleased that we continue to enjoy a close working relationship with the ACT government and I thank them for their continued support in keeping the ACT community safe."
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
