Matt Millar is confident he can find form in time for the Australian Open despite lamenting missed opportunities and "some really crappy stuff" in the first big tournament of the season.
Millar missed the cut at the Australian PGA Championships at Royal Queensland, finishing his two rounds at four-over par.
But rather than dwell on the disappointment, Millar has already shifted his focus to the Australian Open in Melbourne next week.
It's there's he's hoping his game comes together at two courses - the Victoria and Kingston Heath Golf Clubs - that suit Millar's game.
The one positive about missing the weekend action is that he will have time to rest his back injury, which forced him out for four months earlier this year.
And given his limited playing time, the signs weren't all bad despite carding a double bogey and two bogeys in round two on Friday.
Millar hit 13 of 14 fairways and managed to make par the only time he missed a fairway.
"I'm not entirely thrilled. I got off to a reasonable start on day one and then made some bad bogeys. Straightforward stuff," Millar said.
"It's not even that I was hitting in the trees or into bunkers ... just some really crappy stuff. I didn't make a putt in the last 30-odd holes.
"I didn't convert ... a few good shots but too many bad ones. It was pretty average to be honest. From where I hit it, you shouldn't be over par.
"I was standing there scratching my head. Some of the up and down shots I missed haven't been that difficult ... You've got to be better than that.
"I didn't come here expecting to win, but that's not an excuse."
Millar has lightened his workload in recent weeks to ensure his body could cope with back-to-back big tournaments in Queensland and Victoria.
Millar has generally thrived in Victorian sandbelt conditions and has been a contender to win past Australian Masters tournaments.
That's why he's looking forward to his return for what looms as a massive week for Australian golf, with the men's and women's Australian Open to be played at the same time at the same courses.
"Obviously you like to be in good form. There's a bit to take out of this week," Millar said.
"I hit a lot of good shots, and I love playing both courses for next week. Visually I like the look of them ... I've just got to capitalise on opportunities.
"I hit a lot of edges and went across faces ... it felt like the hole was a five-cent piece. Hopefully things can fall into place next week."
