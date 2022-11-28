The Canberra Times
Home/News/Defence
Opinion

Australian Defence Force recruitment messaging is entirely wrong

By David Horton
November 29 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Defence will struggle to reach its goal of 101,000 personnel by 2040. Picture AAP

"We have a serious problem with recruiting talent into Defence."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Defence
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.