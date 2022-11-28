I heard about Rob from a friend of a friend. After a long career on minesweepers, aircraft carriers and frigates, he became restless and went to make money in crypto currencies, getting out when the writing was on the wall. Now he'd like to feed his sense of purpose. That wasn't going to happen in finance. He looked at a couple of roles in the defence industry, but they were disconnected from the things that first energised him about defence - helping the warfighter in their fight.