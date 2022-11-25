Someone joked the other day that spring has clearly taken a 'gap year' in 2022.
It's hard to disagree. At least conditions look slightly 'springy' this weekend.
The coast has dodged the worst of the rain of late and the fishing is improving on a daily basis.
The fish are hungry after having their feeding patterns interrupted so often by floods and fresh water over recent months.
Toss a soft plastic lure in just about any estuary right now and it's likely to be smacked by a decent flathead.
Focus on water between two and four metres deep, especially in areas where flats and weed-beds give way to drop-offs.
Anglers will also pick up trevally, bream, tailor and mulloway.
Gargantuan schools of Australian salmon remain a feature of rock and beach fishing. As always, bronze whalers are on their tail.
Metre-long kingfish have been caught from the wharf at Merimbula, but offshore fishing reports have been scarce because of the rough and windy conditions.
The alpine trout streams traditionally start firing at this time of the year, but Mother Nature has put paid to that so far.
You'd need cross country skis, a puffer jacket and thermals to fish the high altitude waterways right now, with outrageous weather pummelling the south east.
The mountain lakes are a little less snowbound - only just - and continue to fish extremely well.
Worms fished from the bank - either on the bottom or under a float - are accounting for some lovely brown trout at Eucumbene.
The lake has almost cracked the 65 per cent capacity mark and looks set to hit a 20-year high by Christmas.
