It's nearly 15 years since the Alexander Maconochie Centre opened in Canberra to great fanfare, touted as the first Australian prison built to meet human rights obligations.
But during those years there has been a steady stream of controversies, from the cost of housing prisoners there (far greater than that of other states) to the conditions under which prisoners are held.
Human rights obligations may well have been front of mind when the jail was conceived of and designed, but whatever this entails in practice clearly isn't working.
And now, a new and, not surprisingly, damning review has found the structure of detainees' days at the prison is "entirely unacceptable" and has deteriorated over the past three years.
The report even goes so far as to say the jail's design has reached its "use by date", as many of its facilities simply aren't keeping pace with the growing prison population.
"This presents unique challenges for the efficient and effective running of the centre and places considerable strain on services and infrastructure," the review said.
The AMC is operating in a volatile sector, underlaid with some immutable truths. Overcrowding, lack of access to medical care, excessive use of force - the list of current transgressions continues, and can be added to years of misgivings about the prison's direction.
The prison is also short-staffed, and the lack of structure in prisoners' days was a significant barrier to rehabilitation - a cornerstone of the Australian prison system.
Moreover, an Indigenous person in the ACT was 21 times more likely to be imprisoned than a non-Indigenous person during the 2020-21 financial year.
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander detainees were subject to more than half of all "use-of-force" incidents at the jail, despite only making up 27 per cent of the prison's population.
In many ways, the woes of the ACM echo those of other prisons; lofty aspirations generally fall by the wayside in the day-to-day running of such an institution. Prisoner unrest, lack of resources, the continuing effects of the pandemic - these all come into play and are often cited as mitigating factors in reports such as this latest one.
But there must be a way back to 2008, when the prison first opened and much more seemed possible.
For example, how can it be that the women's accommodation still has no provision for different cohorts to be separated? No distinction for minimum and maximum classification?
The review has, again not surprisingly, found women had reported feeling unsafe and vulnerable given the accommodation options where sentenced and remand detainees are housed together, along with different classification levels of women detainees.
It's unthinkable that such a scenario could not have been anticipated in the early planning process, with plans to mitigate or eliminate it in the construction phase.
Meanwhile, prisoners reported finding it difficult to access mental health services, surely one of the greatest barriers to any kind of rehabilitation.
So if the prison seems to be failing to meet its human rights obligations at almost every turn, is it too late to turn things around?
Taking a fresh approach is easier said than done. But so too is vowing to "consider" a report's findings - 29 of them in this case - while the situation steadily deteriorates.
