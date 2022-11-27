The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

How much further past its 'use by' date can Canberra 'human rights-compliant' prison go?

November 28 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's nearly 15 years since the Alexander Maconochie Centre opened in Canberra to great fanfare, touted as the first Australian prison built to meet human rights obligations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.