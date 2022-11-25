Those who wandered down to Manuka Oval this week were greeted by a scene of contrasts.
The Prime Minister's XI fixture was back. Previously a highly-anticipated date on the ACT cricket calendar, the match's comeback was heralded as a return to normality after three disrupted summers due to bushfires and COVID.
The match itself was as good as it has ever been.
A four-day, pink-ball contest against the West Indies featuring a host of international players shaped as a genuine warm up match for the tourist's upcoming Test series.
But take a look around Manuka Oval and it quickly became clear the message had not reached the public.
Cricket ACT officials are optimistic of a combined crowd of more than 1500 spectators across the four days. It's a far cry from previous years where thousands packed into the venue to receive a rare taste of high quality cricket in the capital.
So where does the Prime Minister's XI fixture sit on a cluttered sporting schedule?
In its heyday, the Prime Minister's XI was the biggest game of the summer. In many respects, that's because it was the only game of the summer.
The Australian team rarely ventured to the capital and the Big Bash was yet to take off.
If Canberra fans wanted to witness the nation's best cricketers, the Prime Minister's XI was their only chance to do so.
Fast forward 15 years and the schedule looks completely different.
This summer Manuka Oval will host a women's Big Bash fixture, two men's Big Bash games, two men's T20 internationals and a women's T20 international.
It's not hard to see why the Prime Minister's XI match has diminished in importance in recent years.
With cost of living pressures rising, fans are becoming more selective in attending sporting events.
This issue is not confined to Canberra. Cricket Australia has been forced to squeeze in white-ball fixtures at the beginning and end of each summer.
The recent one-day series against England, played just days after the Twenty20 World Cup concluded, saw record-low crowds.
While crowds have been modest, the quality on the field has been far from it.
Those who walked into Manuka Oval after work on Friday afternoon watched Peter Handscomb and Matt Renshaw produce an impressive 145-run partnership as the hosts took control.
Two Test batsman taking on an international bowling attack in a high-quality contest between bat and ball.
It's exactly what this match should be all about.
Unfortunately the quality has been left wanting in previous years. That, combined with the growth of Big Bash and international matches has contributed to the decline in crowds.
This year, then, marks a crucial step forward in Cricket ACT's efforts to return the Prime Minister's XI clash to its former glory.
The challenge here lies in identifying the best format moving forward.
The players have relished the opportunity to play in a first-class game.
"It adds that bit more being a four-day, first-class fixture," Todd Murphy said. "Everyone wants to do well and push their case. It's a great concept and hopefully it does hang around."
Unfortunately a first class match does not lend itself to large crowds but this year's game has offered a platform to build on.
Crowds will likely remain small, but given the short-form cricket on offer each year, it's unlikely fans will turn out to watch a second-string PM's XI play a match with zero stakes.
The four-day format then, shapes as a path forward. A chance to add some stakes to a fixture that must retain its place in the Australian summer of cricket. With some stakes attached, the fans might return in the future.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
