The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Analysis

Four-day format can breathe new life into Prime Minister's XI clash

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated November 25 2022 - 7:10pm, first published 6:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Handscomb dispatches the West Indies bowling attack during Friday's superb innings at Manuka Oval. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Those who wandered down to Manuka Oval this week were greeted by a scene of contrasts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.