The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT Brumbies rookie Nathan Carroll using the tools to nail his Super Rugby dream

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
November 26 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nathan Carroll is closing in on a Super Rugby debut after joining the Brumbies' top squad. Picture by Karleen Minney

Nathan Carroll is learning his craft from one of the greatest to ever do it and closing in on a Super Rugby debut he feared may never come.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.