ACT Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham is confident flyhalf Noah Lolesio will regain the Wallabies No.10 jumper despite a challenging spring tour.
The 22-year-old has featured in just 81 minutes across the first four games of the trip and was overlooked for Sunday's Wales Test by Wallabies coach Dave Rennie. Instead, emerging Waratah Ben Donaldson was handed the start in just his second international appearance.
The selection was an eye to the future, the coaching staff eager to see if the rookie has what it takes to perform at that level as competition for spots in the 2023 World Cup squad heats up.
The move does not bode well for Lolesio's chances, Rennie unwilling to throw his full support behind the Brumbies flyhalf.
The coach confirmed this week Quade Cooper and Bernard Foley sit first and second on the pecking order, with Lolesio and Donaldson battling it out for the third playmaker position.
While Rennie has questions over Lolesio's ability to perform at the top level, Larkham has no such concerns.
"There's huge potential with Noah, there's no doubt about that," Larkham said. "I worked with him with the Junior Wallabies and he gives me confidence in the future of the Brumbies.
"Noah still has a huge career ahead of him at the Wallabies. There's always things to learn and this tour has been an opportunity for him to get over there and be part of that environment, use that environment to develop his skills."
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
Lolesio's lack of playing time throughout the spring tour has led some to question if he would have been better served remaining in Canberra and jumping headfirst into Brumbies pre-season training.
Instead, he travelled to Europe with the Wallabies and will enjoy five weeks of mandatory annual leave. The flyhalf won't return to ACT training until mid-January and will have just a month to prepare for the opening week of the Super Rugby season.
Had he remained at home, Lolesio would have enjoyed a six-week block before Christmas developing physically in the gym and working closely with Larkham, one of Australia's greatest flyhalves, on the field.
It's a period that would have allowed the new coach to drill into his playmaker the Brumbies attacking structures for the upcoming season.
While Larkham would have loved to spend the past six weeks working closely with the emerging talent, he recognises Lolesio has still benefited from a month in Europe with the Wallabies, even if he received limited playing time.
"It's all part and parcel off the growth of the player," Larkham said.
"The tour brings a lot of positives to the growth of the player. He's been in the 23, he's gone through the game preparation and there's a lot to learn from that, even if you're sitting on the bench.
"The hardest thing about being on tour is you're always on standby and getting right for the game, you lose a bit of the longer-term picture. When you're in pre-season, you're looking at the longer picture and getting ready for Super Rugby.
"There's a missed opportunity there but hopefully the positives of going on the tour and learning in the team environment outweigh the positives of staying behind."
Lolesio's disjointed season stretches all the way back to the opening Test of the year against England in July. The youngster was thrown into the action just minutes before kickoff after Quade Cooper went down in the warm up.
Since then, Rennie has explored a host of options rather than allowing Lolesio to develop and blossom through match experience.
Cooper, Foley, James O'Connor and now Donaldson have all worn the No.10 jumper and Lolesio's confidence has dropped with each selection snub.
Larkham will be the man left to rebuild the youngster into a commanding on-field leader as he looks to enjoy success with the Brumbies and develop the Wallabies long-term flyhalf.
"I've got a penchant towards the nines and tens," Larkham said. "I've got a good understanding of the game from their perspective. We've also got a world-class attack coach in Rod Seib and the knowledge he can give the players is equal to the knowledge I can give players.
"We'll be developing all the players at the same time. From a 9-10 perspective, it's an area I've specialised as a coach and I'm very excited to work with Noah."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.