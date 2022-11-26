Laura Peel pondered walking away from aerial skiing and consigning her backflips to the books of old.
She was a reigning world champion with consecutive World Cup crystal globes to her name, but she needed time to consider her future following a fifth-place finish in the Winter Olympic Games, where a medal has proven elusive.
As Peel sat back and thought about her next move, she realised she still gets the butterflies when she thinks about adding new skills to her repertoire. Those backflips still bring her a lot of joy. She still loves a life sailing above the slopes.
"I'd only planned up until the last Games, I hadn't thought much ahead of February 2022. I'm definitely getting older. We see those dates of birth on the start list getting younger and younger which is a little bit scary," Peel said on ABC Grandstand.
"But you know, I'm still healthy, I"m still able to get better. I still have more to give to the sport. The nature of sport is that it's unpredictable, and our sport is especially. We're often at the mercy of mother nature. It takes three seconds, the mistake is made before you realise anything has happened.
"It was tough. I went into the Olympics and I had a podium finish within my reach, and ultimately it didn't happen. It's important not to value yourself solely on one event. It's easy to say and harder to do. I think I still have a lot more to give to the sport."
Which is why Peel is in northern Finland ahead of her opening FIS Freestyle World Cup event of the season next week.
"We've got world championships this year, that's in Georgia, so we're aiming to peak there. That's the main event," Peel said. "We've got the World Cup tour and looking to do well every week and push my difficulty. I've got a couple of new jumps ... It's going to be exciting to add something new."
