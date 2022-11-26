The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Tuggeranong Valley eye one-day semi-final after dominant two-day performance

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated November 26 2022 - 7:17pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Sanson anchored the Eastlake innings as wickets fell around him on Saturday. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Tuggeranong Valley captain Craig Devoy spent the entire week drilling the same message into his team.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.