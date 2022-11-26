Tuggeranong Valley captain Craig Devoy spent the entire week drilling the same message into his team.
Get the job done on Saturday before you think about Sunday's one-day semi-final.
The message sunk in and the side will return to Chisholm on Sunday full of confidence after a dominant showing against ANU.
Akshay Joseph, Blake Ivery and Shane Devoy scored half-centuries as they made their way to 9d-343 on the first day of the two-day clash. ANU are 0-21 at stumps.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
It's the perfect lead in to Sunday's semi-final against Ginninderra, Tuggeranong Valley out to continue their one-day title defence.
"We are missing a few players but I have faith in the guys coming up from second grade to do what's needed for the team," Devoy said.
"We're looking for a willingness to be in the competition on Sunday. It's tough against those guys, they bring an attacking style, so we need to be ready to match it."
While they enjoyed considerable success last summer, many predicted Tuggeranong Valley would struggle in the new season.
With the departure of four senior players, it appeared the side was entering a rebuilding year.
Devoy had plenty of faith in the emerging talent progressing through the grades, but even he feared his team may experience a lean summer.
"Losing four guys from our winning one-day team last year, it was a bit of an unknown heading into this season," he said.
"Having Akshay Joseph step up to first grade, Ben Lillie has come along in leaps and bounds. It's positive, it's a little bit of a surprise but I couldn't be happier with the guys that have stepped into those roles."
Cricket ACT two-day round one: Weston District 8-177 v Weston Creek Molonglo, Queanbeyan 292 v North Canberra Gungahlin 4-50, Eastlake 178 v Ginninderra 3-94, Tuggeranong Valley 9d-343 v ANU 0-21
Cricket ACT one-day semi-finals: Queanbeyan v North Canberra Gungahlin at Freebody Ovals, Tuggeranong Valley v Ginninderra at Chisholm Oval
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.