Emerging all-rounder Aaron Hardie has declared his intention to return to Canberra to complete unfinished business after this year's Prime Minister's XI clash ended in a draw.
The finish proved an anti-climactic end to what was a high-quality and closely-fought contest across the four days.
The Prime Minister's XI bowlers chipped away at the West Indies batsmen throughout the final day of play on Saturday.
While wickets fell at regular intervals, the visitors looked a genuine chance of snatching an unlikely victory as the match entered the final hour.
Ultimately a draw was as good as a win, with Joshua Da Silva and Raymon Reifer, who was batting on one leg, blocking out the last nine overs to secure the draw.
The West Indies finished at 8-277, Da Silva notching an impressive 52* to save the match for his team.
Hardie was disappointed the Prime Minister's XI fell short of victory and said he would like to return for another crack at the match next summer.
"It was an awesome experience," Hardie said. "It's always good fun coming up against an international opposition. Under lights in Canberra, not something I've done before, it was a really fun week.
"I'd love to play as many PM's XI games as possible, hopefully we can keep the trophy."
Saturday's bowling effort came on the back of an outstanding all-round performance from the Prime Minister's XI over the past four days.
Marcus Harris and Matt Renshaw set the tone on Wednesday with a patient century stand as the hosts reached 322 in the first innings.
Man of the match Tagerine Chanderpaul starred with the bat for the West Indies with a fine century, however it was the hosts who held an 87-run lead at the midway point.
Renshaw again stood tall in the second innings, scoring 101* before Inglis declared at 4d-221 to set up a thrilling run chase.
Chasing 309 for the win, the visitors were always in the game and remained a chance of pulling off the victory on Saturday.
The match hung in the balance with an hour to play, the West Indies 6-251 and requiring another 58 runs to win.
The deficit fell to 39 before the Prime Minister's XI broke through, Mark Steketee removing Alzarri Joseph for 31 courtesy of a sharp Michael Neser catch.
That was Steketee's second wicket and he quickly collected a third before the West Indies switched into a defensive mindset and blocked their way to a draw.
The Prime Minister's XI threw everything at their opponents and Hardie said there was little else they could have done to achieve a result.
"I was personally surprised they didn't go for the win, but it was still a great game overall," Hardie said.
"Da Silva batted beautifully, certainly showed a lot of patience and had a real clear plan and for Reifer to come out at the end, it showed the West Indies really cared about this game, so that was good to see."
Having avoided a loss, there were plenty of positives for the West Indies to take from the four-day match.
The tourists produced a much-improved showing from last week's game against a combined ACT/NSW XI and showed glimpses of brilliance throughout the contest.
Chanderpaul proved he will be a star of the future while Joseph impressed with the ball. Wicket-keeper Da Silva was outstanding on Saturday night as he battled to save the match and proved he will add vital lower-order runs throughout the upcoming series against Australia.
The West Indies fly to Perth on Sunday to prepare for Wednesday's first Test and they have taken plenty of confidence from their time in Canberra.
"The two games in Canberra have been very good," West Indies coach Phil Simmons said. "The first was a flattish wicket but it means the bowlers got overs in their legs and the batsmen got to spend time at the crease, so that's good for us.
"It's been a good workout, the guys have worked hard in the nets, the guys who haven't played have done their work. We are in a good place going over to Perth."
