The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

West Indies salvage draw in thrilling Prime Minister's XI finish

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
November 26 2022 - 9:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Prime Minister's XI and West Indies shared the spoils at Manuka Oval on Saturday night. Picture Getty Images

Emerging all-rounder Aaron Hardie has declared his intention to return to Canberra to complete unfinished business after this year's Prime Minister's XI clash ended in a draw.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.