The Canberra Cavalry will go back to the drawing board in a bid to reignite their Australian Baseball League campaign after being battered in Brisbane.
The Cavalry endured a weekend to forget as they were swept by the rampant Brisbane Bandits at Holloway Field, beaten 9-0, 4-3, 15-7 and 12-0 across the four-game series.
The Bandits' sweep leaves them with the best record in the league at 10-2, while the Cavalry fall to 5-7 having started their season with four consecutive wins.
The series started with a three innings blitz in Brisbane on Thursday night, with the Bandits blowing the Cavalry away at the bottom of the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to pile on nine runs and put the game out of reach for the visitors.
It looked as though Canberra would bounce back a day later when they went to an extra innings in game two of the series with scores locked at 3-3, but it was the Bandits who struck in the 11th to claim another win.
Saturday was a Brisbane masterclass. Eleven runs in the first innings almost turned the 15-7 result into a fait accompli from the start, before they closed the show with a dominant 12-0 shutout that left the Cavalry counting down the minutes until they were on their way home.
Keith Ward's Cavalry outfit will get a chance to make amends when they face Geelong-Korea at Narrabundah Ballpark this week.
The series marks Canberra's third on home soil this season with game one getting underway on Thursday night.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
