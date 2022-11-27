Addressing gender inequality in the workplace and supporting low-paid workers are among the government's industrial relations reforms that will become law after Labor struck a deal with independent senator David Pocock.
The senator spoke to the media on Sunday morning and Twitter to announce the news, saying he had "been able to negotiate a stack of changes to the legislation that address key concerns raised with me over the last month".
He said critical to his support was a commitment from the Prime Minister to establish a new independent economic inclusion advisory committee to review the adequacy of support payments annually ahead of each federal budget and to publish recommendations.
"The agreement strikes the right balance between ensuring people receive long overdue wage rises, while maintaining productivity and protecting the most vulnerable in our communities," Senator Pocock said.
Staying with politics and pressure is mounting on the states and territories to step up their investments in disability support as the Commonwealth struggles under the strain of the fast-growing National Disability Insurance Scheme.
NDIS Minister Bill Shorten says schools must do more to support disabled students in the classroom, while the federal opposition wants the Commonwealth's NDIS funding deals re-negotiated so the states and territories assume equal share of the scheme's ballooning costs.
Now, to the weather. Floods continue to persist across parts of the country.
As NSW enters the 74th day of its flood crisis, dozens of emergency warnings remain in place on Sunday across Australia's east as flood peaks continue wreak havoc around inland rivers.
Following the Victorian state election results on Saturday, there are at least half a dozen potential candidates to become the Liberal leader.
Turning to transport, experts say new petrol cars will be significantly harder to find around the world by 2040 as manufacturers face increasing pressure to stop production.
In the face of these depreciating assets, some financial institutions are withdrawing from the traditional car market to offer only electric and hybrid car loans.
Overseas, ethnic Tigrayans in Ethiopia's north have been the target of war crimes and other atrocities by Ethiopian government forces fighting the region's ruling party, according to multiple reports by human rights and academic groups.
Deborah Mayersen, a senior lecturer and genocide expert from the University of NSW, says that while a tenuous peace agreement reached at the start of this month provided a window of opportunity for aid to get through to Ethiopia, countries like Australia have to act fast.
Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.
