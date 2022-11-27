In our experience at The Banyans, it's less likely for men to reach out for help for themselves although this is slowly shifting, and interviews like Fluitsma's help positively accelerate it. While 55 per cent of inpatient clients at The Banyans Residence are men, 73 per cent of inquiries are made by women. These ratios indicate that a significant portion of men struggle to speak up and seek support for addressing their own mental health.

