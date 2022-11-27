I haven't met Andrew Fluitsma but I'd love to shake his hand.
Fluitsma is chief executive of Honan Insurance Group, an international brokerage, and this week made what should be an unremarkable comment. In an interview, Fluitsma candidly talked about the benefit to his business leadership of seeing a psychologist on a regular basis.
It should be an unremarkable comment, rather than reportable, but it's at least a signpost of positive social shifts. These shifts are needed, as there are still too many Australians reluctant to seek treatment, let alone talk about it.
Nearly half (44 per cent) of the population aged 16-85 years old have experienced a mental health disorder at some time in their life. The 2022 census data shows the most common mental health conditions in our country are anxiety disorders, affective disorders (such as depression) and substance use disorders.
Despite how prevalent these conditions are, new research from The Banyans Healthcare Group reveals one in five (21 per cent) Australians have felt judged because of their mental health. Sadly, 'suffering in silence' or 'putting on a brave face' are common self-prescribed treatments for Australians living with a mental health condition.
This can be the result of internalised reluctance, sometimes generational, to acknowledge the importance of mental health and treat it with the equivalence to physical health.
Alarmingly, the research also reveals nearly half (46 per cent) of Australians feel that mental illness is treated with less concern than a physical illness. So, they are not seeking access to the resources they need to either receive a mental illness diagnosis or to find support for an ongoing treatment plan, with over two-thirds (67 per cent) of Australians having never received professional counselling.
In our experience at The Banyans, it's less likely for men to reach out for help for themselves although this is slowly shifting, and interviews like Fluitsma's help positively accelerate it. While 55 per cent of inpatient clients at The Banyans Residence are men, 73 per cent of inquiries are made by women. These ratios indicate that a significant portion of men struggle to speak up and seek support for addressing their own mental health.
The data also shows that men are more likely to present for alcohol and drug dependency (54 per cent) than for mental health concerns (46 per cent). This suggests that rather than seek out treatment, men self-medicate with unhealthy coping mechanisms. The disadvantage of this approach is that these unhealthy coping mechanisms are likely to diminish overall health, and certainly negatively detract from business performance.
In Fluitsma's interview, he commented that the sessions with his psychologist are just as important as general health checks with a local GP. He said, "I am proud to admit that that's what I do, and I think it's made me a better performer."
This can be a common positive outcome for professionals when they prioritise being proactive about their mental health, managing their stress and optimising their mindset, and it's one we should be promoting every opportunity we get.
MORE OPINION:
For most Australians, seeing a GP for a physical illness is normal practice yet there can be hesitation when it comes to doing the same for mental health and it's time to change that. Whether it's regular mental health check ins, or a more focused period of treatment, psychological support can help us get better in a range of ways.
World Psychology Week (November 27 - December 3) promotes the positives of proactively seeking psychological support. To improve personal and professional mental health, there is no 'one size fits all' approach. The treatment variety offered by The Banyans Healthcare Group, from resets to more recuperative treatment, makes room for each person because we are all at different points, have different needs, and experience different barriers to accessing care.
I was talking to someone recently who had tried a psychologist once but didn't feel like they really connected and had written this treatment off. When I asked if he would swear off GPs if he had one bad experience, he replied quickly that he would simply find another GP. He then realised it would also make sense to do the same with psychologists.
With professional therapeutic support, whether for proactive care or focused treatment, mental health improvements are possible. I'd suggest all of us need the positive benefits of psychological care at different intervals, particularly after the last few gruelling years. As more of us say it more often, like Andrew Fluitsma did this week, more of us will make it happen.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.