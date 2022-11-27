The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

'Gutted but over the moon': Australian rally championship bittersweet for Lewis Bates

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
November 27 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lewis Bates reigns with a rally title. Picture Getty

Lewis Bates struggles to find the words to describe what a maiden Australian rally championship means, but his crowning moment still left a bittersweet taste in his mouth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.