Lewis Bates struggles to find the words to describe what a maiden Australian rally championship means, but his crowning moment still left a bittersweet taste in his mouth.
Lewis' brother and championship rival Harry Bates crashed out of contention during an earlier stage in the last round of the season at Coffs Harbour on Sunday.
Harry has three national titles to his name and needed a pair of wins in the final round - while hoping his younger brother would slide down the standings - if he was to clinch a fourth consecutive title.
But his championship hopes went awry when he crashed 21 kilometres into the stage, putting Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia teammate Lewis in the box seat to claim the championship.
Lewis would do just that, winning the final stage alongside co-driver Anthony McLoughlin with a time of 5:43.0, five seconds clear of Nathan Quinn and David Green, to secure a place at the top of the podium.
"Incredible, I can't thank the whole team in front of me enough for everything they've done. It was a tough event and it's been absolutely faultless. I'm lost for words," Bates said after crossing the line for the final time on Sunday.
"The second half of the season has been very strong for us so we've had a good points haul and we've been incredible consistent.
"Obviously unfortunate for Harry and John [McCarthy] today, that's something you never want to see and I'm gutted for them, but overall absolutely over the moon.
"It's not nice [to see them crash out of contention], that's not what we want to see at all. I don't think any driver wants to come across someone else crash, so I hope they're both okay and that's all that matters."
Both Harry Bates and co-driver McCarthy were said to be okay despite the crash which ended their championship hopes.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
