The Canberra Times
Review

A Brief Affair by Alex Miller review - This is a beautifully told and deceptively simple tale

By Christine Kearney
December 3 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A beautifully told and deceptively simple tale
  • A Brief Affair, by Alex Miller. Allen & Unwin, $32.99.

Something haunts Dr Frances Egan's office. Frances doesn't have time for the paranormal. And yet, she feels a presence in her room on the top floor of a former asylum. The plaque on the door proclaims Frances as head of the school of management of a regional Victorian campus.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.