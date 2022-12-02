A beautifully told and deceptively simple tale

On one level, this is a deceptively simple tale. In a recent interview, Miller said that in every book, he strives to find the simplicity in the story and cut away anything extraneous. Elements of the novel have an almost dream-like inevitability to them, and the weaving together of seemingly disparate plot strands is immensely assured. Less successful is a tendency to stereotype minor characters like Egan's lover, her colleague Sanjeev and Joseph. These non-Anglo characters can appear one-dimensionally stoic or wise, compared to Frances, who has a host of thoroughly human contradictions pulsing through her. Miller's treatment of female characters however, is flawless both here and in earlier novels, and this is one of the pleasures of reading this masterful Australian novelist.