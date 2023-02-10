Belgian novelist Georges Simenon (1903-1989), was, according to some, "the most successful writer of crime fiction in a language other than English" in the 20th century. His "most iconic creation", the pipe smoking police inspector, Jules Maigret, featured in 75 novels, published from 1931 to 1972.
Maigret first appeared in a 1930 serial publication, collected as the 1931 novel Pietr-le-Letton, a police procedural set primarily in Paris. The English translation, Pietr the Latvian, was the first book in 2013 of the excellent Penguin series of translations of Maigret novels.
Simenon, who wrote more than 400 novels, including the so-called literary romans durs and at least 1,000 short stories, was the exact opposite of the devoted husband, uncomplicated and empathetic Inspector Maigret, as his biographers have revealed.
Ian Sanson has commented, "where Simenon was promiscuous, Maigret is uxorious. Where Simenon was self-promoting, Maigret is self-effacing. Where Simenon was swift, Maigret is slow. If Simenon were the analyst, then Maigret was undoubtedly the therapist". Simenon's son John observed in 2020 that "my father was certainly not content in himself, and most of his characters, except Maigret, are like him".
Forshaw writes that "Maigret is much less a detective than a 'weigher of souls' . . . A rare sort of man, a hero who does not recognise himself as such. A quotidian figure at one with the victim, but also with the perpetrator he sympathises with both. We believe in Maigret as he is one of us".
Forshaw provides an effective introduction and reference primer to Simenon, aided by interviews with Simenon's friends, including his son John, his publishers, editors and translators. He delivers an informed collage of snippets on Simenon's life and work, as well as an up-to-date annotated bibliography of the publications, which takes up over half the book.
The bibliography includes a very useful listing, "Simenon on Screen", documenting the numerous film and television adaptations of Simenon's novels, beginning in 1932 with Jean Renoir's La Nuit de Carrefour. The 2022 film La Jeune Morte, starring Gérard Depardieu, came out too late to be included in the bibliography.
As to the television adaptations, Simenon is reported to have favoured the 1960s BBC series starring Rupert Davies. He certainly would not have appreciated the recent series, starring Rowan Atkinson, whom Forshaw believes "presented a singularly dour Inspector Maigret, with what little humour was allowed the character falling absolutely flat".
