The Canberra Times
Review

Simenon: The Man, the Books, the Films by Barry Forshaw review - A peek behind the self-effacing facade of a fictional detective

By Colin Steele
February 11 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georges Simenon in 1981. Picture Getty Images
  • Simenon: The Man, the Books, the Films, by Barry Forsahw. Oldcastle. $29.99.

Belgian novelist Georges Simenon (1903-1989), was, according to some, "the most successful writer of crime fiction in a language other than English" in the 20th century. His "most iconic creation", the pipe smoking police inspector, Jules Maigret, featured in 75 novels, published from 1931 to 1972.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.