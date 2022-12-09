The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse
Review

A Guest At The Feast by Colm Toibin review - this deft collection of writings repays the cost of the book many times over

By Mark Thomas
December 10 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
  • A Guest At The Feast, by Colm Toibin. Picador, $35

Analysts and observers and professional inhabitants of the world of non-fiction regularly have a go at writing fiction. They might do so for wish fulfilment (for Hillary Clinton as for Boris Johnson) or a desire to expand their range - in themes, expressions, maybe even profitability. If Lee Child can sell millions of copies ... A liberating freedom from possible defamation actions could also provide an impetus.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra Times app browse
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.