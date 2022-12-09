Toibin moves on to examine the treatment of homosexuality in the Ireland of his youth, growing up "to have every moment of your life shrouded by what is forbidden and what must be secretive". Toibin is extremely brisk in criticism of what he construes as careerism and conformism on the part of the Pope. After that, three writers are subjected to exacting if more generous scrutiny, from the "feline serenity" of Francis Stuart to the "well-stocked mind" of Marilynne Robinson and the "self-enclosed world" of John McGahern.