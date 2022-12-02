Throughout, Clode grapples with the challenges of understanding another species, and with humanity's tendency to relate the perception, behaviour or intelligence of other animals to our own. "In the evolutionary race to supremacy, koalas are regularly pitched as having made poor choices ... they are described as slow, stupid and often considered incapable of change," she writes. Clode shows why these assumptions are erroneous and limit our ability to understand koalas as a species and as individuals. The numerous stories of koalas accepting help from humans indicate an awareness of the potential of humans to be useful that most wild animals don't perceive.