North Canberra Gungahlin captain Rohan Wight struggles to describe the scenes at Freebody Oval on Sunday afternoon.
Having just defeated Queanbeyan and qualified for their first Cricket ACT first grade final since 2002, the North Canberra Gungahlin players and supporters erupted.
Wight, a 20-year veteran who was in the squad but did not feature in the final, said it's difficult to overstate how much Sunday's win means to the club.
"There were a lot of people here today who were there 20 years ago the last time we went to a final," Wight said.
"To get back there is incredibly important for the club.
"There was just absolute elation. Looking around, there were so many happy faces, everyone was buzzing."
After winning the toss and choosing to bat on a challenging wicket, North Canberra Gungahlin opener Michael Spaseski anchored the innings with a patient 86.
Queanbeyan's Harry O'Rourke did the damage with the ball, claiming four wickets as the visitors reached 9-208.
Wight was confident it would be enough and while it didn't always look that way, he turned out to be correct.
Queanebyan, unbeaten heading into Sunday's semi-final, burst out of the gates as James Dimarhos (71) went about chasing down their target.
The opener combined with captain Dean Solway for a 76-run fourth-wicket partnership but the game turned when Nicholas Wood dismissed Solway for 43.
Queanbeyan went on to lose 7-37 as the match slipped through their grasp.
"At 3-151 it was absolutely diabolical," Wight said.
"We were struggling but then Nick Wood, as he's done all year, got the breakthrough."
In the second semi-final, Shane Devoy (129; 4-37) powered Tuggeranong Valley to victory over Ginninderra.
