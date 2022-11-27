The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

ACT hit with hailstones as fast moving storm hit southern Canberra

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated November 28 2022 - 11:04am, first published November 27 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A fast moving storm cell hit southern parts of Canberra last night, with hail and heavy winds wreaking havoc.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

City reporter

I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.