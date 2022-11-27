A fast moving storm cell hit southern parts of Canberra last night, with hail and heavy winds wreaking havoc.
ACT emergency services received 103 calls for assistance as the storm felled trees and damaged residences, with 42 of those jobs still outstanding on Monday morning.
The storms reached Tuggeranong Valley and Weston Creek at about 7.30pm, tearing down some power lines in the suburbs of Chapman, Fisher, Rivett and Stirling.
Passengers on a flight from Fiji reported their plane had been struck by lightning during the storm, after it was diverted to Canberra Airport due to the weather.
The Qantas flight had been on its way to Sydney.
"Aircraft are designed to withstand and fly safely when struck by lightning but it is policy that they get inspected at their arrival port after a strike," a Qantas spokesperson said.
"The aircraft was inspected by engineers last night and cleared to return to service."
Passengers were given hotel accommodation and rebooked to travel on Monday.
Arriving home on Sunday evening, Waramanga resident Andrew Davis discovered a tree had fallen on it.
Mr Davis said he was lucky he wasn't home at the time.
Three to four branches still lay across the roof of his townhouse on Monday morning.
"There's three or four other even bigger trees near to this one, if they fell towards our house, I think they'd make considerable damage," he said.
"And I'd be very concerned about that happening if I was in the house."
Senior forecaster at the Bureau of Meteorology Rosemary Barr said the hailstones were from a "specific cell, specific storm" that moved through Canberra.
Ms Barr said because of the isolated nature of the storm, only parts of Canberra experienced the hail while other parts had rain or no significant weather activity.
As at 8pm on Sunday, Evoenergy reported that the ACT was experiencing four unplanned outages affecting about 3800 customers.
By Monday morning that had reduced to 290 customers experiencing unplanned outages, affecting parts of Rivett and Holder.
Authorities advise residents to stay clear of downed powerlines at all times, and listen to the advice of emergency services on scene.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations.
