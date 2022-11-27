Parts of the ACT have been lashed with hailstones as the Bureau of Meteorology warns residents about severe thunderstorms sweeping down from NSW.
In its latest warning for the ACT and parts of NSW issued just before 7pm on Sunday, BOM said severe thunderstorms were likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones during the next several hours.
"A low pressure system is moving across the central parts of the state this afternoon and over the south-eastern districts later in the evening," the latest BOM statement reads.
The warning for NSW includes Illawarra, Central Tablelands, Southern Tablelands, and Snowy Mountains.
Rosemary Barr, senior forecaster at BOM, said the hailstones were from a "specific cell, specific storm" that moved through Canberra.
Ms Barr said because of the isolated nature of the storm, only parts of Canberra experienced the hail while other parts had rain or no significant weather activity.
As at 8pm on Sunday, Evoenergy reported that the ACT was experiencing four unplanned outages affecting about 3800 customers.
The outages are southwest of the city, including Fisher, Stirling, Waramanga, Kambah, and Weston.
Authorities advise residents to take measures:
