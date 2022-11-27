The Canberra Capitals have been rocked by the sudden exit of a star import as they battle to overcome a horror start to the season.
US forward Dekeiya Cohen had impressed through the side's first four games of the WNBL however she has been granted an immediate release and will return to the states.
The 26-year-old averaged 16 points and 10.5 rebounds per match amid an 0-4 start to the year.
Cohen thanked the Capitals for the opportunity to play in Australia but felt the need to return to America.
"At the Caps, I've grown as a player by learning to keep playing through adversity and keep putting my best foot forward," she said.
"This team has been very kind and makes every player feel welcomed and cared for. The fans are great for the Caps, they embraced me since day one and I really appreciate that.
"I would like to thank my teammates, my coaches, and the fans for providing an environment that allowed me to play my game and have fun while doing it."
Cohen's abrupt exit heaps more pressure on first-year coach Kristen Veal as the Capitals struggle to keep their season afloat.
The team has lost their first four games and will head to Adelaide for a crucial clash with the Lightning on Wednesday night.
The season started on the worst possible foot, Gemma Potter tearing her ACL and MCL in the opening clash of the year.
Since then, Jade Melbourne and Brittney Smart have suffered injuries. The Capitals will receive a major boost when Melbourne returns to the side for Wednesday's match, while Smart is expected to miss the next couple of weeks with a rare foot injury.
Veal has attempted to maintain a united playing group throughout the opening month of the season, and acknowledges Cohen's exit is another blow to the squad.
"We understand it's been a challenging start for our group this season, Dekeiya has made the decision to step away, as a team and organisation we respect and support her decision and wish her all the best in her future endeavours," Veal said.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
