The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Canberra Capitals import Dekeiya Cohen returns to USA

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated November 28 2022 - 9:57am, first published 9:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
US import Dekeiya Cohen has left the Canberra Capitals. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The Canberra Capitals have been rocked by the sudden exit of a star import as they battle to overcome a horror start to the season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.