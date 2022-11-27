The Canberra Times
Calwell home breaks suburb record after selling for $1,385,500

By Sara Garrity
Updated November 28 2022 - 10:07am, first published 10:05am
The home drew 50 groups and received an application offer within two weeks of it being listed.

Calwell has a new suburb record after a five-bedroom home sold for $1,385,500 through private negotiations, beating the previous record by $5500.

