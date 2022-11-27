Calwell home breaks suburb record after selling for $1,385,500

Calwell has a new suburb record after a five-bedroom home sold for $1,385,500 through private negotiations, beating the previous record by $5500.
The house at 8 Tuthill Place had a successful campaign, drawing in 50 groups and receiving an application offer within two weeks of it being listed, according to selling agent Sam Howes of Carter and Co Agents.
"The home has been owned by the same family for 24 years and it was just their time to downsize and move on to the next chapter," he said.
The main drawcards of the property were its elevated positioning within the suburb, the low-maintenance garden and swimming pool, and that it is "a multigenerational home for families in all stages of life".
It also features open-plan living areas, a spacious and established kitchen with views of the Brindabellas, and ample storage throughout.
Howes said the seller had invested in a good-quality marketing campaign, which helped the sale.
"My clients' choice to invest in such a good-quality campaign included property styling, professional videography and twilight photography," he said.
"In terms of reaching the price, we received multiple offers, set up an updated price guide and gave equal opportunity for all interested parties to submit one best and final offer.
"Calwell is a well-established suburb, close to nature, shops, schools, public transportation and major connecting roads ... people really want to live there."
No. 105 O'Connor Circuit, Calwell, held the previous suburb record after selling for $1.38 million in January this year.
The record sale of 8 Tuthill Place, Calwell, is the 10th suburb record to be broken in the month of November.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.